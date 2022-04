Nets beat Pacers to lock up 7th, host play-in game Tuesday

But they took advantage of a soft schedule in their final days, with victories over Houston and New York before beating Cleveland on Friday.

Oshae Brissett scored 28 points for the Pacers, who lost their final 10 games to finish 25-57. Indiana didn't win after March 20. Buddy Hield added 21.

The Nets made 20 of their first 26 shots — Durant was 0 for 5, the rest of the team 20 for 21 — and opened a 47-29 lead just over a minute into the second quarter.

The Nets led 76-60 at halftime but the Pacers began the third quarter with a 17-2 run to make it a one-point game. Terry Taylor's basket tied it at 91, but Irving made a 3-pointer before Durant scored and then threw a lob to Nic Claxton for a dunk that quickly pushed it back to 98-91.

The Pacers kept trying to come back, even after the Nets regained a double-digit lead, but Irving answered with baskets a couple times when it got close.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Duane Washington Jr. scored 18 points. Tyrese Haliburton had 17 points and 10 assists.

Nets: Seth Curry missed the game with left ankle soreness. ... Coach Steve Nash said that G Goran Dragic, who missed his fifth straight game while in health and safety protocols, has been feeling better and could play Tuesday if he is cleared in time.

SIMMONS STATUS

Ben Simmons, who still hasn't played for the Nets since being acquired from Philadelphia at the trade deadline, worked out on the court before the game. Nash provided a positive update on the 2016 No. 1 pick, who has been battling back problems that include a herniated disk.

“He’s doing a little bit of movement,” Nash said. “Still 1-on-0 stuff, so he still got a lot of milestones to reach, but it’s positive. At least he’s moving around a little bit.”

DEAL OF THE DAY

Kessler Edwards started on the day the Nets signed him to a standard NBA contract, making him eligible to play in the postseason. The second-round pick from Pepperdine had a two-way deal, which wouldn’t have allowed him to play next week.

Caption Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton, center puts up a shot during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center, Sunday, Apr. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig Caption Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton, center puts up a shot during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center, Sunday, Apr. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Caption Indiana Pacers' Gabe York (8), center, knocks the ball out of Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irvings' hands during the first half of an NBA basketball game at the Barclays Center, Sunday, Apr. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig Caption Indiana Pacers' Gabe York (8), center, knocks the ball out of Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irvings' hands during the first half of an NBA basketball game at the Barclays Center, Sunday, Apr. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig