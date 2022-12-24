Nets beat Bucks, tie longest win streak in Brooklyn at 8

The Nets led 60-47 at halftime, with their 50% shooting nowhere near the 71% they hit against Golden State while taking a 40-point lead on Wednesday. But it was an impressive effort against a Bucks team that came in second in the league, holding teams to about 45%.

The Bucks were within 10 nearly midway through the fourth quarter. But Kyrie Irving, back after a one-game absence, had 14 points in the fourth after scoring four points on 1-of-9 shooting through three quarters and soon it was back over 20 again.

Bucks: Khris Middleton missed his fourth straight game with right knee soreness. ... Jevon Carter was in the starting lineup for the first time since Saturday. MarJon Beauchamp had filled the spot usually occupied by Middleton in Milwaukee’s last two games.

Nets: Joe Harris missed the game with right knee soreness. Coach Jacque Vaughn said Harris would have been the first sub off the bench before reporting pain.

Other than 2019, the season he missed with injury, Durant isn't scheduled to play on Christmas Day for the first time since 2009. He would like a city rivalry matchup with the Knicks in the future but was aware the uncertainty created by his trade request in the summer made the Nets unattractive when this schedule was put together.

“I probably am responsible for us not playing on Christmas with what went on this summer,” he said this week. “But hey, it is what it is. We play on the 26th, that’s close enough.”

Bucks: At Boston on Sunday.

Nets: At Cleveland on Monday.

