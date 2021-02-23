Netherlands see increase in coronavirus infections

Rutte is also expected to introduce some incremental easing or restrictions, such as allowing high school students to return to classrooms for a few hours each week and to re-open some businesses like hair salons.

An umbrella organization for the catering industry has said it plans to file legal action against the government to force the reopening of bars and restaurants and to seek compensation for lost revenue on top of the state aid they already are receiving.

More than 15,300 people are confirmed to have died of COVID-19 in the Netherlands.

