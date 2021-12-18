Netherlands 'going into lockdown again' to curb omicron

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin captured the sense of the continent in an address to the nation, saying the new restrictions were needed to protect lives and livelihoods from the resurgent virus.

“None of this is easy,” Martin said Friday night. “We are all exhausted with COVID and the restrictions it requires. The twists and turns, the disappointments and the frustrations take a heavy toll on everyone. But it is the reality that we are dealing with.”

The World Health Organization reported Saturday that the omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in 89 countries, and COVID-19 cases involving the variant are doubling every 1.5 to 3 days in places with community transmission and not just infections acquired abroad.

Major questions about omicron remain unanswered, including how effective existing COVID-19 vaccines are against it and whether the variant produces severe illness in many infected individuals, WHO noted.

Yet omicron’s “substantial growth advantage” over the delta variant means it is likely to soon overtake delta as the dominant form of the virus in countries where the new variant is spreading locally, the U.N. health agency said.

In the Netherlands, anticipation a government meeting Saturday would result in tougher restrictions caused shoppers to swarm commercial areas of Dutch cities, fearing it would be their last chance to buy Christmas gifts.

Rotterdam municipality tweeted that it was “too busy in the center” of the port city and told people: “Don’t come to the city.” Amsterdam also warned that the city’s main shopping street was busy and urged people to stick to coronavirus rules.

In the U.K., where confirmed daily cases soared to record numbers this week, the government has reimposed a requirement for masks to be worn indoors and ordered people to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative coronavirus test when going to nightclubs and large events.

But the moves are causing anger.

Critics of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s latest coronavirus restrictions flooded Oxford Street, a popular London shopping area, on Saturday. The maskless protesters blew whistles, yelled “Freedom!” and told passersby to remove their face coverings.

Hundreds of people blocked traffic as they marched with signs bearing slogans such as “Vaccine passports kill our freedoms” and “Don’t comply.” Other signs had the faces of Johnson or U.K. Health Secretary Sajid Javid and read, “Give them the boot.”

Scientists are warning the British government it needs to go further to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed.

Leaked minutes from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies suggested a ban on indoor mixing and hospitality, the BBC reported.

Britain and other nations are also accelerating the pace of booster shots after early data showed that two doses of vaccine were less effective against the omicron variant. Shopping centers, cathedrals and soccer stadiums in Britain have been converted into mass vaccination centers.

During a visit to a mass vaccination pop-up clinic at London soccer team Chelsea's stadium on Saturday, Khan said the running of public services could be impeded by the rapidly spreading variant.

“The big issue we have is the number of Londoners who have this virus and that’s leading to big issues in relation to staff absences and the ability of our public services to run at the optimum levels,'' he told the BBC. “I’m incredibly worried about staff absences in the (National Health Service), in the fire brigade, in the police service, in our councils across London.''

Omicron is now the dominant coronavirus variant in London and efforts were stepped up to reach people who haven't yet been vaccinated or boosted.

“I want to make a direct appeal to the more than 1 million Londoners who are yet to come forward for any COVID-19 vaccinations — it’s never too late to get your first or second dose,'' the mayor said. “It will help to protect you, your loved ones and our NHS.”

In France, the government announced that it will start giving the vaccine to children in the 5 to 11 age group beginning Wednesday. Prime Minister Jean Castex said Friday that with the omicron variant spreading like “lightning,” the government proposed requiring proof of vaccination for those entering restaurants, cafes and other public establishments. The pending measure requires parliamentary approval.

Demonstrations were planned in Paris to oppose the vaccine pass proposal and ongoing government restrictions.

Thousands of opponents of vaccine requirements and mask mandates protested Saturday in Hamburg, Berlin, Düsseldorf and other German cities. In Austria, local media reported the crowds swelled to tens of thousands.

___

Corder reported from The Hague, Netherlands. Courtney Bonnell in London; Emily Schultheis in Vienna; and Thomas Adamson in Paris, contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Caption Participants gather to demonstrate against COVID-19 measures in downtown Hamburg, Saturday Dec. 18, 2021. (Markus Scholz/dpa via AP) Credit: Markus Scholz Caption Participants gather to demonstrate against COVID-19 measures in downtown Hamburg, Saturday Dec. 18, 2021. (Markus Scholz/dpa via AP) Credit: Markus Scholz Credit: Markus Scholz

Caption People gather to protest against Italy's covid Green Pass in Turin, Italy, Saturday Dec. 18, 2021. Nations across Europe are moving to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Fabio Ferrari Caption People gather to protest against Italy's covid Green Pass in Turin, Italy, Saturday Dec. 18, 2021. Nations across Europe are moving to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Fabio Ferrari Credit: Fabio Ferrari

Caption Anti -COVID-19 vaccination protesters demonstrate on Parliament Square in London, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Hundreds of people protested in London Saturday, blocking traffic as they marched with signs bearing slogans such as “Vaccine passports kill our freedoms” and “Don’t comply.” (Ian West/PA via AP) Credit: Ian West Caption Anti -COVID-19 vaccination protesters demonstrate on Parliament Square in London, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Hundreds of people protested in London Saturday, blocking traffic as they marched with signs bearing slogans such as “Vaccine passports kill our freedoms” and “Don’t comply.” (Ian West/PA via AP) Credit: Ian West Credit: Ian West

Caption People walk past a sign outlining COVID-19 guidelines in the center of Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Dutch government ministers are meeting Saturday to discuss advice from a panel of experts who are reportedly are advising a toughening of the partial lockdown that is already in place to combat COVID-19. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Caption People walk past a sign outlining COVID-19 guidelines in the center of Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Dutch government ministers are meeting Saturday to discuss advice from a panel of experts who are reportedly are advising a toughening of the partial lockdown that is already in place to combat COVID-19. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Caption Two women dressed for a party take photos of each other outside a venue in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. On what would normally be one of the busiest times for pubs and restaurants just before Christmas, customer numbers are down in central London due to concerns about the new omicron variant. Friday night in Central London was muted with one bar saying they have 30 customers inside when there should have been 170, with large amounts of cancellations in recent days. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Caption Two women dressed for a party take photos of each other outside a venue in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. On what would normally be one of the busiest times for pubs and restaurants just before Christmas, customer numbers are down in central London due to concerns about the new omicron variant. Friday night in Central London was muted with one bar saying they have 30 customers inside when there should have been 170, with large amounts of cancellations in recent days. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Caption Travellers stand in front of an information board at BER Airport in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Germany’s incoming transport minister is advising people against traveling over Christmas as the country tries to stem a wave of coronavirus infections. (Joerg Carstensen/dpa via AP) Credit: Joerg Carstensen Caption Travellers stand in front of an information board at BER Airport in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Germany’s incoming transport minister is advising people against traveling over Christmas as the country tries to stem a wave of coronavirus infections. (Joerg Carstensen/dpa via AP) Credit: Joerg Carstensen Credit: Joerg Carstensen

Caption Anti -COVID-19 vaccination protesters demonstrate on Whitehall near Downing Street, in London, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Hundreds of people protested in London Saturaday, blocking traffic as they marched with signs bearing slogans such as “Vaccine passports kill our freedoms” and “Don’t comply.” (Ian West/PA via AP) Credit: Ian West Caption Anti -COVID-19 vaccination protesters demonstrate on Whitehall near Downing Street, in London, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Hundreds of people protested in London Saturaday, blocking traffic as they marched with signs bearing slogans such as “Vaccine passports kill our freedoms” and “Don’t comply.” (Ian West/PA via AP) Credit: Ian West Credit: Ian West

Caption A doctor vaccinates a young woman with Moderna's mRNA vaccine at the Dresden State Art Collections in Dresden, Germany, Dec. 18, 2021. The vaccination rate in Saxony is the lowest in Germany. (Daniel Schaefer/dpa via AP) Credit: Daniel Schaefer Caption A doctor vaccinates a young woman with Moderna's mRNA vaccine at the Dresden State Art Collections in Dresden, Germany, Dec. 18, 2021. The vaccination rate in Saxony is the lowest in Germany. (Daniel Schaefer/dpa via AP) Credit: Daniel Schaefer Credit: Daniel Schaefer

Caption People walk for their vaccination into Stamford Bridge Stadium, at Chelsea, in London, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Sporting venues, shopping centres and Christmas markets are being transformed into Covid vaccination sites this weekend as NHS staff seek to protect as many people as possible from the powerful new Omicron strain.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Caption People walk for their vaccination into Stamford Bridge Stadium, at Chelsea, in London, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Sporting venues, shopping centres and Christmas markets are being transformed into Covid vaccination sites this weekend as NHS staff seek to protect as many people as possible from the powerful new Omicron strain.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

Caption Police officers arrest a participant of a protest against the coronavirus measures currently in force, in Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Several times police officers were attacked during the demonstration. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP) Credit: Boris Roessler Caption Police officers arrest a participant of a protest against the coronavirus measures currently in force, in Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Several times police officers were attacked during the demonstration. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP) Credit: Boris Roessler Credit: Boris Roessler

Caption The Berlin police takes away a participant of the forbidden demonstration of opponents of Corona rules in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. The demonstration had been banned by the Berlin police. (Fabian Sommer/dpa via AP) Credit: Fabian Sommer Caption The Berlin police takes away a participant of the forbidden demonstration of opponents of Corona rules in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. The demonstration had been banned by the Berlin police. (Fabian Sommer/dpa via AP) Credit: Fabian Sommer Credit: Fabian Sommer

Caption People gather to protest against Italy's COVID-19 Green Pass in Turin, Italy, Saturday Dec. 18, 2021. The Green Pass is the Italy's health pass, which shows proof of vaccination, a recent negative test or having been cured of COVID-19. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Fabio Ferrari Caption People gather to protest against Italy's COVID-19 Green Pass in Turin, Italy, Saturday Dec. 18, 2021. The Green Pass is the Italy's health pass, which shows proof of vaccination, a recent negative test or having been cured of COVID-19. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Fabio Ferrari Credit: Fabio Ferrari

Caption Freight lorries queuing on the M20 motorway in Kent heading to Dover, England, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. To beat the France's ban on UK tourists travelling to the country has resulted in a knock-on effect on freight traffic, resulting in long queues of lorries, (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP) Credit: Gareth Fuller Caption Freight lorries queuing on the M20 motorway in Kent heading to Dover, England, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. To beat the France's ban on UK tourists travelling to the country has resulted in a knock-on effect on freight traffic, resulting in long queues of lorries, (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP) Credit: Gareth Fuller Credit: Gareth Fuller

Caption People gather to protest against Italy's covid Green Pass in Turin, Italy, Saturday Dec. 18, 2021. The Green Pass is the Italy's health pass, which shows proof of vaccination, a recent negative test or having been cured of COVID-19. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Fabio Ferrari Caption People gather to protest against Italy's covid Green Pass in Turin, Italy, Saturday Dec. 18, 2021. The Green Pass is the Italy's health pass, which shows proof of vaccination, a recent negative test or having been cured of COVID-19. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Fabio Ferrari Credit: Fabio Ferrari