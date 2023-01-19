Netflix's 4Q subscribers surge, long-time CEO passes baton

The company on Thursday disclosed a gain of 7.7 million subscribers during the October-December period, a stretch that included the debut of an ad-supported option for $7 per month – less than half the price of its most popular commercial-free plan. The performance followed subscriber gains that topped analysts' modest expectations during a July-September period that followed Netflix's second consecutive quarter of customer losses.

Having regained its momentum, Netflix also announced its co-founder Reed Hastings will relinquish its title of co-CEO, completing a transition that began in July 2020 with the appointment of its programming chief, Ted Sarandos, as co-CEO. Greg Peters, Netflix's chief operating officer, will join Sarandos as co-CEO while Hastings becomes executive chairman.