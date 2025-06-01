Netflix reveals details about Lady Gaga on 'Wednesday,' 'Squid Game' and 'Stranger Things' finales

The event is named “Tudum” after the audio cue that accompanies the Netflix's N logo in its trailers and at the start of its programming.

'Squid Game' Season 3

A bloody trailer for the final season of "Squid Game" accompanied the announcement that the show's third season will begin streaming June 27. The South Korean series about a brutal competition where adults face death while playing children's games was one of the pandemic's breakout hits and made an international star of Lee Jung-jae, who became the first Asian man to win an Emmy for best drama actor.

'Stranger Things' final episodes

The fifth and final season of “Stranger Things” will be parceled out over the winter holidays, with four episodes dropping Nov. 26, three more on Christmas Day and the series finale premiering New Year's Eve. A new trailer highlights the history of the Duffer brothers' nostalgia-soaked sci-fi, which over the past nine years has made stars out of Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink, Joseph Quinn, David Harbour and Finn Wolfhard. The trailer teases a final confrontation with Vecna, concluding with Noah Schnapp's Will Byers' character yelling “RUN!”

'Wednesday'

Netflix unveiled the first six minutes of the second season of “Wednesday,” featuring Ortega's Wednesday Addams getting a helping hand from Thing as she confronts a serial killer played by Haley Joel Osment. Gaga's first acting gig since last year's “Joker: Folie a Deux” will be playing teacher Rosaline Rotwood at Addams' school Nevermore. The first part of “Wednesday” season 2 lands on Aug. 6, and the second half will be released Sept. 3.

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP