Netflix reports a summer slump in subscriber growth

But the momentum seems to be tapering off, based on the trends Netflix is seeing. The company is projecting a gain of 6 million subscribers in the October-December period, down from 8.8 million last year. Analysts were expecting Netflix to project a gain of 6.4 million subscribers for the final quarter of this year.

The influx of new subscribers has helped boost its stock by 59% so far this year. But shares of Netflix fell $28.53, or 5.4% to $496.89 in after-hours trading after the results came out.

Wall Street generally still sees big things ahead for Netflix, which is based in Los Gatos, California, with its video streaming service poised to surpass 200 million subscribers soon.

The company earned $790, million, or $1.74 per share, in the third quarter, up 19% from $665 million, or $1.47 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue climbed 22.5% to $6.44 billion from $5.24 billion.

Analysts were expecting earnings of $2.13 per share and revenue of $6.39 billion, according to a poll by FactSet.