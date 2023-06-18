X

Netflix hypes ‘The Last Airbender,’ ‘One Piece’ at starry fan event

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
16 minutes ago
Netflix gave audiences first looks at some planned and upcoming projects including “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” “One Piece” and the third season of “Bridgerton” at a fan event on Saturday

Netflix gave audiences first looks at some planned and upcoming projects including “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” “One Piece” and the third season of “Bridgerton” at a fan event on Saturday.

The event, called “Tudum,” was live-streamed from São Paulo, Brazil with the participation of talent like Kevin Hart, Chris Hemsworth, Arnold Schwarzenegger, John Boyega and Gal Gadot.

The streamer announced the addition of Linda Hamilton to the “Stranger Things” season 5 cast, a third “Extraction” movie and more of the cast for “Squid Game” season two, including Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon and Yang Dong-guen. They will join returning cast Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-Hun, Wi Ha-jun and Gong Yoo.

Lily Collins also teased some details about the fourth season of “Emily in Paris,” which she said will bring her ex-pat to Rome.

The live-action “Avatar: The Last Airbender” is one of the most eagerly anticipated series in the bunch. It stars Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, and Dallas Liu as Zuko, who were seen in their character costumes for the first time.

Another series that had people talking was “One Piece,” a live-action pirate adventure based on the popular manga, which is wrapped and due for its premiere on Aug. 31.

But specific release dates for many are still to be determined as the Hollywood Writers' Strike continues and uncertainty looms about whether actors will be joining the picket lines after their SAG-AFTRA contract expires on June 30. Netflix is one of the studios represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (or AMPTP), the bargaining arm negotiating with the major guilds over issues such as residuals, minimum pay and the use of artificial intelligence.

In Other News
1
2 dead and 3 hurt -- including suspected shooter -- at Washington state...
2
Consumption soft even amid deep discounts during major China shopping...
3
Israeli government gives settler minister control over West Bank...
4
Parking lot party shooting leaves 1 dead and 22 people hurt in suburban...
5
Shooting in St. Louis kills 1, injures 9 young people
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top