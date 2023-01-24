Netanyahu meets Jordan's king in surprise trip amid tension

Netanyahu’s office said he discussed “regional issues” and security and economic cooperation with Jordan, a key regional ally. Jordan’s 1994 treaty normalizing ties with Israel produced a chilly-at-best peace between the former enemies.

The Jordanian government has already summoned the Israeli ambassador to Amman twice in the last month since Israel's new government took office — both times after an incident at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. Netanyahu has repeatedly offered assurances that there has been no change in the status quo at the site.

Earlier this month, Israel's new hard-line minister of national security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, made a provocative visit to the site, drawing condemnations from Jordan and across the Arab world. Jordan also protested to Israel after Israeli police briefly blocked the Jordanian ambassador from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque, decrying the move as an affront to Jordan's role as custodian.

The compound is administered by Jordanian religious authorities as part of an unofficial agreement after Israel captured east Jerusalem, along with the West Bank and Gaza, in the 1967 Mideast war. Israel is in charge of security at the site. Because of Jordan’s special role and the site’s importance to Muslims around the world, whatever happens at the site has regional implications.

The site emerged as a major flashpoint between Israel and the Muslim world in 2017, when Israel placed metal detectors, cameras and other security measures at entrances to the compound in response to a deadly Palestinian attack there. After days of some of the worst Israeli-Palestinian clashes in years, Jordan helped resolve the crisis.

Over the years, the neighbors have maintained a crucial security alliance, buttressing Jordan’s position as a partner of the West in one of the world’s most volatile regions.