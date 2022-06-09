Net change: Warriors find Boston baskets set too high

“It’s a good thing the game starts at midnight,” Kerr said as reporters laughed. “We’ll have plenty of time to fix it.”

The teams split the two games in San Francisco before the best-of-seven series shifted to Boston, where the 17-time NBA champion Celtics have a history of success — and, some say, shenanigans. Former Celtics coach, general manager and president Red Auerbach was often accused of everything from turning off the hot water in the visitor's locker room at the original Boston Garden to engineering dead spots in the parquet floor.

Hall of Famer Bill Walton, who was a member of the Celtics' 1986 championship team, said he didn't think there was anything untoward going on.

“I'm surprised Steve didn't say anything about Red Auerbach,” he said.

