Nestor Cortes likely to rejoin Yankees pitching staff for World Series

“There’s a good chance of it," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Monday. "He’s scheduled to throw another live (batting practice) tomorrow, so if everything goes well there, I would say there’s a decent chance that he could be on the roster, yes.”

Cortes was 9-10 with a 3.77 ERA during the season.

Boone said Gerrit Cole will start Friday's opener at Dodger Stadium.

Carlos Rodón is likely for Game 2 in Los Angeles, followed by Clarke Schmidt and Luis Gil for Games 3 and 4 at Yankee Stadium next week.

“We haven’t finalized that. I can tell you Gerrit will pitch Game 1 and a good chance ... we'll roll it out like that,” Boone said. “We’re still kind of basking in the aftermath of getting in and haven’t even started our preparation or things like that, so I don’t want to speak out of turn right now.”

