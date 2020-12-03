Nestle to spend $3.6 billion on improving climate footprint

Nestle said the investment will increase the Switzerland-based company's use of renewable energy, which it aims to use exclusively by 2025. The money will also boost what it called “regenerative agriculture” throughout Nestle's supply chain with the planting of hundreds of millions of trees over the next decade.

Campaign groups have long criticized Nestle's reliance on industrial-style agriculture and its global transportation of foods, saying it contributes to environmental destruction and global warming.