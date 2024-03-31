Nelly Korda rallies to win 3rd straight LPGA Tour start at Ford Championship

Korda stayed steady through four days in the desert, entering the final round two shots back through weather that got progressively worse at Seville Golf and Country Club.

Korda nearly holed out her second shot on the short par-4 16th to take the lead and birdied No. 18 to finish at 20-under 268 for her 11th career LPGA victory. She's the first LPGA Tour player to win three straight starts since Ariya Jutanugarn in 2016 and first American since Nancy Lopez won five straight 1978.

Australian rookie Hira Naveed was in position to tie Korda after hitting her second shot just right of the par-5 18th, but an indifferent chip led to a par. The former Pepperdine player shot 66 to finish second at 18 under in her second career start.

Lexi Thompson briefly shared the lead and was within a shot through 15 holes in her bid to win for the first time since 2019. She hit driver on the 16th and sent it way right into the water, leading to a bogey.

Thompson also missed a short par putt on No. 17 before closing with a two-putt birdie on 18 to shoot 68. She finished in a five-way tie for fourth at 17 under.

Temperatures dropped dramatically and steady rain fell most of the final round, adding a layer of difficulty at a tournament that started with two days of record-setting scores.

The inclement weather did little to slow the leaders down, with four players tied for the lead and 11 within two shots early on the back nine.

Korda had consecutive birdies starting on No. 4 to kick off her final round and added another on the par-4 ninth to turn in 3-under 33. She tied for the lead with a birdie on the par-5 12th and took it outright at 18 under by making a 6-foot birdie putt on 13.

Thompson and Haveed tied her, but Korda went back up with her near holeout on 16, setting up a birdie that gave her a one-shot lead. Korda hit a massive drive on No. 18 and chipped to three feet for a closing birdie.

Naveed made the record-low cut of 5 under on the number and raced up the leaderboard with a third-round 65 before the winds picked up. She pulled into a tie for the lead at 18 under with a birdie on the island par-3 17th, but left her chip on 18 about 20 feet short and missed the putt.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP