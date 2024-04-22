Nelly Korda puts bid for 6th straight victory on hold after withdrawing from Los Angeles tourney

"It was not an easy decision," Korda said in a statement posted on the LPGA Tour website. "After the unbelievable week at The Chevron and grinding through the mental and physical challenges of four events in the past five weeks, I am definitely feeling exhausted. With so much still to come throughout 2024, I feel I need to listen to my body and get some rest, so I can be ready for the remainder of the season."

Korda's two-shot win at the Chevon Championship was her second career major and her fifth win in five starts.

The 25-year-old from Florida didn't indicate when she'll compete next. After this week's stop in Los Angeles, the Cognizant Founders Cup in New Jersey is May 9-12. The next major is the U.S. Women's Open in Pennsylvania from May 30-June 2.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf