Neil Diamond stage musical reveals its Broadway veteran star

Swenson says Diamond was his dad's favorite artist, and he grew up knowing every Diamond song. Swenson's dad went to Diamond concerts and had a signed poster up in the garage. “One of my earliest memories is wearing out the ‘Hot August Night’ eight-track tape,” he says, laughing.

“I never had a music rehearsal because I came in and I knew all the songs by heart, and I’m not even exaggerating,” he said. “I just had it all in my DNA because it was such a part of my upbringing, just constantly on in the car and constantly on at home.”

Swenson has become so adept at singing Diamond that he developed an impression, using it in concert with his wife, Audra McDonald, and at cabarets. So when it was time to play Diamond in front of the man himself, Swenson had an “out-of-body experience.”

“If you want to talk about a surreal moment, try singing 30 Neil Diamond songs while portraying Neil Diamond, 10 feet away from Neil Diamond. It was the most crazy, crazy experience of my life.”

It's fitting that the musical of Diamond will premier in Boston, where Red Sox fans have embraced “Sweet Caroline.” Swenson grew up in California and roots for the Dodgers. “I’m not a Yankee fan, though. So it’s not as harsh,” he said.

https://abeautifulnoisethemusical.com

