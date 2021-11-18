Neil deGrasse Tyson book ‘Starry Messenger’ coming in 2022

Henry Holt and Company announced Thursday that the celebrated commentator and best-selling author will release “Starry Messenger: Cosmic Perspectives on Civilization" next fall. The astrophysicist says that “Starry Messenger,” a call for science, exploration and rational thought as paths to a better life on Earth, may be his “most important.”

“As a scientist I could not sit idly by and watch the irrationalities of the world dismantle civilization, knowing that a dose of sensibility — a cosmic perspective in our collective thinking can save us from ourselves," he said in a statement.