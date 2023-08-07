Correction: Child Killed-Noise story

In a story published Aug. 7, 2023, about a Chicago girl who was shot and killed while riding a scooter, The Associated Press, based on information from Chicago police, erroneously reported her age
CHICAGO (AP) — In a story published Aug. 7, 2023, about a Chicago girl who was shot and killed while riding a scooter, The Associated Press, based on information from Chicago police, erroneously reported her age. She was 9, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office, not 8.

