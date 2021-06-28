Needle exchange law in West Virginia halted amid lawsuit

The bill would requires licenses for syringe collection and distribution programs. Operators would have to offer an array of health outreach services, including overdose prevention education and substance abuse treatment program referrals. Participants also must show an identification card to obtain a syringe. Advocates view the regulations as onerous.

Supporters said the legislation would help those addicted to opioids get connected to health care services fighting substance abuse. Some Republicans lawmakers had said the changes were necessary because some needle exchange programs were “operating so irresponsibly” that they were causing syringe litter.

The ACLU chapter called it “one of the most restrictive state laws governing syringe exchange services in the nation.” The group said it would likely lead to more HIV cases and the spread of other bloodborne illnesses.

The law, if implemented, would take effect amid one of the nation's highest spikes in HIV cases related to intravenous drug use. The surge, clustered mainly around the capital of Charleston and the city of Huntington, was attributed at least in part to the cancellation in 2018 of Charleston's needle exchange program.

It has led to an investigation by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that last week found emergency departments and inpatient medical personnel rarely conducted HIV testing on intravenous drug users in Kanawha County.

Previously, city leaders and first responders complained that the program in Kanawha County led to an increase in needles being left in public places and abandoned buildings, and it was shut down.

The CDC describes syringe programs as “safe, effective, and cost-saving.”

On Saturday, dozens of volunteers formed the letters "HIV SOS" at a health event as activists seek a public health emergency declaration in Charleston for the HIV crisis as well as overdoses from prescription pain pills.

Buttons are displayed at a tent during a health event Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Charleston, W.Va. Volunteers at the tent passed out the buttons along with free doses of naloxone, a drug that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose by helping the person breathe again. Activists at the event called on the city of Charleston to declare a public health emergency for new HIV cases and prescription drug overdoses. (AP Photo/John Raby) Credit: John Raby Credit: John Raby

FILE - In this Tuesday, March 9, 2021 file photo, Solutions Oriented Addiction Response organizer Brooke Parker holds an HIV testing kit in Charleston, W.Va. The nonprofit group operates health fairs for residents, including syringe exchanges and HIV testing. Some researchers believe COVID-19 has derailed the fight against HIV, siphoning away health workers and other resources and setting back a U.S. campaign to decimate the AIDS epidemic by 2030. (AP Photo/John Raby) Credit: John Raby Credit: John Raby

Solutions Oriented Addiction Response co-founder Joe Solomon speaks during a health event Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Charleston, W.Va. A group of people formed the letters "HIV SOS" at the event and Solomon called on the city of Charleston to declare a public health emergency for new HIV cases and prescription drug overdoses. (AP Photo/John Raby) Credit: John Raby Credit: John Raby