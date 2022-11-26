Nebraska signs Matt Rhule to 8-year contract as coach

The 47-year-old Rhule has been out of work for less than two months since getting fired by the Carolina Panthers.

One of eight Football Bowl Subdivision programs with at least 900 wins but more than 20 years removed from its 1990s heyday, Nebraska is pinning its hopes on Rhule to recreate his success at his previous two college stops. Rhule took over struggling programs at Temple and Baylor and built them into conference contenders in three years.