Nebraska man charged in protester’s death dies by suicide

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine initially decided not to charge Gardner, saying he acted in self-defense. After intense criticism, a grand jury was called to examine the case, resulting in charges being filed against Gardner.

Dornan said Gardner, who had gone to California after the shooting, was “really shook up" after the grand jury's indictment.

“The grand jury indictment was a shock to him, and it was a shock to us,” Dornan said.

Attorney Tom Monaghan, who also spoke during Sunday's news conference, said “the community of Omaha had convicted Mr. Gardner on social media.”

Special Prosecutor Frederick Franklin has said the grand jury reviewed additional evidence that Kleine didn’t have, including texts from Gardner’s phone, messages on his Facebook profile and his interactions with bystanders before coming into contact with Spurlock.

Franklin declined to provide specifics of what the new evidence shows except to say it undermines the notion of self-defense.

An arrest warrant was approved for Gardner on Friday. He was scheduled to return to Omaha on Sunday to face the charges against him, Dornan said.