Nebraska governor candidate sues sex assault accuser

Slama has publicly acknowledged her allegations against Herbster and previously alluded to the incident in a February floor speech, although she didn't name Herbster at the time. She later confirmed the Nebraska Examiner's reporting of the incident, saying she didn't want the attention but wasn't going to lie about it.

Slama did not return a message late Friday seeking comment about the lawsuit.

In it, Herbster said the accusations “lack even a shred of credibility” and have damaged his reputation.

“Plaintiff has never and would never engage in this type of conduct of which he is accused," Herbster's attorney wrote.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.

Herbster is widely viewed as a top contender for governor and has flaunted the endorsement of Trump, who remains popular in Republican-dominated Nebraska. The accusations against him surfaced around the time Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. visited Nebraska to campaign for Herbster. The former president is also expected to visit the state Friday at an event featuring Herbster.

___

Follow Grant Schulte on Twitter: https://twitter.com/GrantSchulte