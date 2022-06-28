journal-news logo
X

Nebraska GOP state Sen. Flood wins ex-congressman’s seat

Mike Flood delivers a victory speech alongside sons Brenden and Blake at an election night party on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Midtown Event Center in Norfolk, Neb. Nebraska state Sen. Mike Flood won a special election Tuesday to replace former U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, a fellow Republican who was sentenced to two years of probation earlier in the day for a conviction on charges that he lied to federal agents.(Gwyneth Roberts/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Mike Flood delivers a victory speech alongside sons Brenden and Blake at an election night party on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Midtown Event Center in Norfolk, Neb. Nebraska state Sen. Mike Flood won a special election Tuesday to replace former U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, a fellow Republican who was sentenced to two years of probation earlier in the day for a conviction on charges that he lied to federal agents.(Gwyneth Roberts/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)

Nation & World
By GRANT SCHULTE and BRIAN MELLEY, Associated Press
Updated 22 minutes ago
Nebraska state Sen. Mike Flood has won a special election to replace former U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, a fellow Republican who was sentenced to two years of probation earlier in the day for a conviction on charges that he lied to federal agents

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska state Sen. Mike Flood won a special election Tuesday to replace former U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, a fellow Republican who was sentenced to two years of probation earlier in the day for a conviction on charges that he lied to federal agents.

Flood beat Democratic state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks in the state’s Republican-leaning 1st District, which includes Lincoln and dozens of smaller, mostly conservative towns in eastern Nebraska.

Flood, a former speaker of the Nebraska Legislature, will serve the rest of what would have been Fortenberry’s ninth term. He’ll be a strong favorite to win a new term in November, when he faces Pansing Brooks again.

In a brief interview after his win, Flood promised to be a conservative advocate for the district and a champion for local infrastructure projects and agriculture. Throughout the campaign, he sought to blame President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for rising inflation, and pledged to fight Biden administration policies.

Flood acknowledged that he needs to do more to boost his support in the Lincoln area, one of the only pockets of Democratic strength in the district. Flood's victory was narrower than in previous elections, when Fortenberry would easily beat Democratic challengers with more than 60% of the vote.

“I recognize that I have work to do,” Flood said.

In a statement, Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb said the narrower-than-expected margin shows the need for more national party support in rural areas that are often viewed as unwinnable.

“Sen. Pansing Brooks connected with voters and started to change the political landscape of Nebraska,” Kleeb said.

Both candidates were nominated by their parties’ leaders in April to run in the special election. The next month, Nebraska primary voters picked them to run in the general election.

In court Tuesday, Fortenberry sat quietly as U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld ordered him to serve probation, pay a $25,000 fine and perform community service. Blumenfeld rejected prosecutors’ request for a six-month prison sentence, saying the ex-congressman's behavior in the case was out of character.

Fortenberry later said he planned to appeal, arguing that prosecutors never should have brought the case and accusing them of taking advantage of his trust.

“This has been very traumatic and we’ve got a way to go,” he said outside the courthouse. “But I am grateful that ... the judge recognized that the pattern of what I wanted to do with my life was simply to serve in public office and to try to help people.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Mack Jenkins said prosecutors disagreed with the decision not to impose prison time, but noted the judge’s comments endorsing the jury’s decision.

Fortenberry resigned in March shortly after a California jury found him guilty in the corruption case. He has maintained his innocence and said he plans to appeal. Before he was indicted in October, Fortenberry was expected to sail to an easy win.

Prosecutors alleged Fortenberry lied to federal agents multiple times about $30,000 in illegal campaign contributions he received from a foreign national at a 2016 fundraiser in Los Angeles. Federal law bars donations from foreign nationals.

At trial, prosecutors played phone recordings between Fortenberry and a donor-turned-informant, who warned the congressman that the donations had likely been funneled to him from Gilbert Chagoury, a Nigerian billionaire of Lebanese descent. Fortenberry’s attorneys argued that he didn’t hear the warning due to bad cellphone reception.

Fortenberry maintained his innocence, going so far as to release a preemptive denial of the charges before they were announced in a video that he filmed inside a 1963 Ford F-150 pickup, with his wife and dog at his side. He also continued to campaign, decrying his prosecution as politically motivated and airing attack ads against Flood.

But as more details of the case became public, Fortenberry quickly lost support among top Nebraska Republicans. Gov. Pete Ricketts and former Gov. Dave Heineman dealt him a major blow when they endorsed Flood.

Flood stayed mostly positive, airing several lighthearted ads, including one where he described himself as a conservative “nerd” who would get things done in Washington.

___

Follow Grant Schulte on Twitter: https://twitter.com/GrantSchulte

___

Melley reported from Los Angeles.

Combined ShapeCaption
Mike Flood delivers a victory speech alongside wife Mandi and son Brenden at an election night party on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Midtown Event Center in Norfolk, Neb. Nebraska state Sen. Mike Flood won a special election Tuesday to replace former U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, a fellow Republican who was sentenced to two years of probation earlier in the day for a conviction on charges that he lied to federal agents.(Gwyneth Roberts/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)

Credit: GWYNETH ROBERTS

Mike Flood delivers a victory speech alongside wife Mandi and son Brenden at an election night party on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Midtown Event Center in Norfolk, Neb. Nebraska state Sen. Mike Flood won a special election Tuesday to replace former U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, a fellow Republican who was sentenced to two years of probation earlier in the day for a conviction on charges that he lied to federal agents.(Gwyneth Roberts/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)

Credit: GWYNETH ROBERTS

Combined ShapeCaption
Mike Flood delivers a victory speech alongside wife Mandi and son Brenden at an election night party on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Midtown Event Center in Norfolk, Neb. Nebraska state Sen. Mike Flood won a special election Tuesday to replace former U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, a fellow Republican who was sentenced to two years of probation earlier in the day for a conviction on charges that he lied to federal agents.(Gwyneth Roberts/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)

Credit: GWYNETH ROBERTS

Credit: GWYNETH ROBERTS

Combined ShapeCaption
Confetti falls around Mike Flood and oldest son Brenden at an election night party on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Midtown Event Center in Norfolk, Neb. Nebraska state Sen. Mike Flood won a special election Tuesday to replace former U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, a fellow Republican who was sentenced to two years of probation earlier in the day for a conviction on charges that he lied to federal agents.(Gwyneth Roberts/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)

Credit: GWYNETH ROBERTS

Confetti falls around Mike Flood and oldest son Brenden at an election night party on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Midtown Event Center in Norfolk, Neb. Nebraska state Sen. Mike Flood won a special election Tuesday to replace former U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, a fellow Republican who was sentenced to two years of probation earlier in the day for a conviction on charges that he lied to federal agents.(Gwyneth Roberts/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)

Credit: GWYNETH ROBERTS

Combined ShapeCaption
Confetti falls around Mike Flood and oldest son Brenden at an election night party on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Midtown Event Center in Norfolk, Neb. Nebraska state Sen. Mike Flood won a special election Tuesday to replace former U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, a fellow Republican who was sentenced to two years of probation earlier in the day for a conviction on charges that he lied to federal agents.(Gwyneth Roberts/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)

Credit: GWYNETH ROBERTS

Credit: GWYNETH ROBERTS

Combined ShapeCaption
Nebraska Democratic congressional nominee Patty Pansing Brooks speaks to her supporters, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (Justin Wan/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)

Credit: Justin Wan

Nebraska Democratic congressional nominee Patty Pansing Brooks speaks to her supporters, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (Justin Wan/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)

Credit: Justin Wan

Combined ShapeCaption
Nebraska Democratic congressional nominee Patty Pansing Brooks speaks to her supporters, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (Justin Wan/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)

Credit: Justin Wan

Credit: Justin Wan

Combined ShapeCaption
Nebraska Democratic congressional nominee Patty Pansing Brooks speaks to her supporters, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (Justin Wan/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)

Credit: Justin Wan

Nebraska Democratic congressional nominee Patty Pansing Brooks speaks to her supporters, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (Justin Wan/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)

Credit: Justin Wan

Combined ShapeCaption
Nebraska Democratic congressional nominee Patty Pansing Brooks speaks to her supporters, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (Justin Wan/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)

Credit: Justin Wan

Credit: Justin Wan

Combined ShapeCaption
Supporters of Nebraska Democratic congressional nominee Patty Pansing Brooks, including from left, Katie Taddeucci and Aaliyah Dawson, cheer as she speaks, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (Justin Wan/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)

Credit: Justin Wan

Supporters of Nebraska Democratic congressional nominee Patty Pansing Brooks, including from left, Katie Taddeucci and Aaliyah Dawson, cheer as she speaks, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (Justin Wan/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)

Credit: Justin Wan

Combined ShapeCaption
Supporters of Nebraska Democratic congressional nominee Patty Pansing Brooks, including from left, Katie Taddeucci and Aaliyah Dawson, cheer as she speaks, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (Justin Wan/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)

Credit: Justin Wan

Credit: Justin Wan

Combined ShapeCaption
Nebraska Democratic congressional nominee Patty Pansing Brooks greets supporters, including Natalie Hahn, right, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (Justin Wan/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)

Credit: Justin Wan

Nebraska Democratic congressional nominee Patty Pansing Brooks greets supporters, including Natalie Hahn, right, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (Justin Wan/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)

Credit: Justin Wan

Combined ShapeCaption
Nebraska Democratic congressional nominee Patty Pansing Brooks greets supporters, including Natalie Hahn, right, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (Justin Wan/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)

Credit: Justin Wan

Credit: Justin Wan

Combined ShapeCaption
Former Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska, middle, and his wife, Celeste, left, talk to reporters outside the federal courthouse in Los Angeles Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/ Brian Melley)

Credit: Brian Melley

Former Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska, middle, and his wife, Celeste, left, talk to reporters outside the federal courthouse in Los Angeles Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/ Brian Melley)

Credit: Brian Melley

Combined ShapeCaption
Former Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska, middle, and his wife, Celeste, left, talk to reporters outside the federal courthouse in Los Angeles Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/ Brian Melley)

Credit: Brian Melley

Credit: Brian Melley

Combined ShapeCaption
Former Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska talks to reporters outside the federal courthouse in Los Angeles, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/ Brian Melley)

Credit: Brian Melley

Former Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska talks to reporters outside the federal courthouse in Los Angeles, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/ Brian Melley)

Credit: Brian Melley

Combined ShapeCaption
Former Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska talks to reporters outside the federal courthouse in Los Angeles, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/ Brian Melley)

Credit: Brian Melley

Credit: Brian Melley

Combined ShapeCaption
Former Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska, middle, and his wife, Celeste, left, talk to reporters outside the federal courthouse in Los Angeles, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/ Brian Melley)

Credit: Brian Melley

Former Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska, middle, and his wife, Celeste, left, talk to reporters outside the federal courthouse in Los Angeles, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/ Brian Melley)

Credit: Brian Melley

Combined ShapeCaption
Former Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska, middle, and his wife, Celeste, left, talk to reporters outside the federal courthouse in Los Angeles, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/ Brian Melley)

Credit: Brian Melley

Credit: Brian Melley

In Other News
1
Hard-line conservative Reps. Boebert, Miller win primaries
2
Clinics scramble to divert patients as states ban abortion
3
Sen. Mike Lee brushes off opponents to win Utah GOP primary
4
Colorado GOP rejects candidates who back Trump election lie
5
Takeaways from first primaries since Roe v. Wade overturned
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top