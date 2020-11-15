X

Nearly 2 dozen arrested in Trump protests in Washington

A woman gestures as she argues with a counter-protester after supporters of President Donald Trump held marches Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
A woman gestures as she argues with a counter-protester after supporters of President Donald Trump held marches Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: Julio Cortez

Credit: Julio Cortez

WASHINGTON (AP) — Demonstrations over President Donald Trump's loss at the polls have resulted in charges against nearly two dozen people in Washington, including a person accused of setting off a commercial firework and four people accused in an assault that left the victim unconscious on the street.

The arrests came during and after protesters and counterdemonstrators clashed Saturday in Northwest Washington. Several thousand people rallied during the day in support of Trump, whose motorcade briefly drove by the gathering protesters Saturday morning on the way to the president's Northern Virginia golf club.

Trump supporters marched from Freedom Plaza to the Supreme Court Building, across from the Capitol, during the day. Their activities and those of counterdemonstrators grew increasing tense and took a violent turn in the early evening. Videos posted to social media showed numerous incidents of shoving and punching as well as a fireworks explosion and a man shoving and knocking down one person before being shoved and punched unconscious himself by others.

A 26-year-old District of Columbia man was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon after discharging the firework at several people, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release Sunday.

Police said in another statement that four people, all but one confirmed as District residents, were arrested on various charges related to a man being knocked unconscious by one person and then assaulted by the others. Whether that incident was depicted in social media video was not clear.

Police also reported a stabbing victim was treated at a hospital for nonlife-threatening injuries. Four police officers were injured as they responded to the unrest, and eight firearms were recovered, the department said.

Police said at least 10 of those arrested were from the District of Columbia while others came from neighboring Maryland and Virginia. Some of those arrested were from New York, New Jersey, South Carolina and Georgia, police said, and more suspects were being sought as authorities reviewed surveillance footage.

Several other cities on Saturday saw gatherings of Trump supporters unwilling to accept Democrat Joe Biden's Electoral College and popular vote victory as legitimate, including Phoenix; Dallas; Las Vegas; Austin, Texas; Lansing, Michigan; and Salem, Oregon. Cries of “Stop the Steal” and “Count Every Vote” were common despite a lack of evidence of voter fraud or other problems that could reverse the result.

A man participates in a rally for President Trump at the Governor's Mansion Saturday Nov. 14, 2020 in Austin, Texas. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
A man participates in a rally for President Trump at the Governor's Mansion Saturday Nov. 14, 2020 in Austin, Texas. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Credit: Jay Janner

Credit: Jay Janner

An officer puts out a sign that counter-protesters lit on fire after supporters of President Donald Trump held pro-Trump marches Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
An officer puts out a sign that counter-protesters lit on fire after supporters of President Donald Trump held pro-Trump marches Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: Julio Cortez

Credit: Julio Cortez

A supporter of President Donald Trump is attacked during a pro-Trump march Saturday Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
A supporter of President Donald Trump is attacked during a pro-Trump march Saturday Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

People react to being pepper sprayed by police Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
People react to being pepper sprayed by police Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: Julio Cortez

Credit: Julio Cortez

Hooter, of New Braunfels, Texas participates in a rally for President Trump at the Governor's Mansion Saturday Nov. 14, 2020 in Austin, Texas. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Hooter, of New Braunfels, Texas participates in a rally for President Trump at the Governor's Mansion Saturday Nov. 14, 2020 in Austin, Texas. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Credit: Jay Janner

Credit: Jay Janner

People pose for a photo as supporters of President Donald Trump attend pro-Trump marches outside the Supreme Court building, Saturday Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
People pose for a photo as supporters of President Donald Trump attend pro-Trump marches outside the Supreme Court building, Saturday Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

With the U.S. Capitol building in the background, supporters of President Donald Trump attend a pro-Trump march Saturday Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
With the U.S. Capitol building in the background, supporters of President Donald Trump attend a pro-Trump march Saturday Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Supporters of President Donald Trump listen to a speaker during a pro-Trump march Saturday Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Supporters of President Donald Trump listen to a speaker during a pro-Trump march Saturday Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Supporters of President Donald Trump attend a ' Stop The Steal ' rally at the Oregon State Capitol protesting the outcome of the election on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 in Salem, Ore. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend a ' Stop The Steal ' rally at the Oregon State Capitol protesting the outcome of the election on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 in Salem, Ore. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)

Credit: Paula Bronstein

Credit: Paula Bronstein

Members of the Proud Boys and supporters of President Trump gather to protest the results of the election at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Ore., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (Brian Hayes/Statesman-Journal via AP)
Members of the Proud Boys and supporters of President Trump gather to protest the results of the election at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Ore., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (Brian Hayes/Statesman-Journal via AP)

Credit: Brian Hayes

Credit: Brian Hayes

