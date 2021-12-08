NC’s top court halts March primary due to remapping suits

The decision by the state Supreme Court comes after a state Court of Appeals panel initially blocked filing for legislative and congressional candidates on Monday, only to have the decision reversed when the full 15-member intermediate appeals court was asked to weigh in on the matter. Filing began Tuesday for these races instead.

Wednesday's order by the justices means candidate filing is now suspended until the litigation is resolved. The Supreme Court says a panel of three trial judges hearing a pair of lawsuits must rule by Jan. 11, followed by likely appeals.