NCAA's Emmert: It is time to decentralize college sports

“We need to be ready to say, ‘Yeah, you know, for field hockey, field hockey is different than football. Wrestling is different than lacrosse,’ and not get so hung up on having everything be the same,” said Emmert, who was president of the University of Washington before taking the NCAA job in 2010.

Last month, the NCAA waived its rules prohibiting athletes from earning money off their fame for things such as online endorsements, sponsorship deals and personnel appearances.

The move allowed athletes in states that did not have so-called name, image and likeness laws — designed to usurp the NCAA's previous restrictions —- to capitalize similarly to those in states with NIL laws, such as Florida and Georgia.

In states were there are no laws to set NIL guidelines, schools have been instructed to craft their own — a dramatic change for the NCAA. Since July 1, college athletes have been diving into the new market with deals big and small.

The Supreme Court ruling against the NCAA last month was also seen as a bombshell, a 9-0 decision upholding a lower court ruling in an antitrust case related to caps on compensation. Legal experts immediately wondered if the NCAA will look at other approaches as a result and Emmert's comments this week suggest change is certainly on the table.

“I think this is a really, really propitious moment to sit back and look at a lot of the core assumptions and say, ‘You know, if we were going to build college sports again, and in 2020 instead of 1920, what would that look like?’" Emmert said. "What would we change? What would we expect or want to be different in the way we manage it. And this is good. This is the right time.”

___

___

