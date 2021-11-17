NCAA women's basketball tournament expands to 68 teams

ESPN will broadcast the first four games along with the rest of the women's tournament.

“The expanded bracket and championship opportunities for Division I women’s basketball student-athletes are paramount,” said UT-San Antonio athletic director Lisa Campos, the chair of the Division I Women’s Basketball Oversight Committee.

“This is a transition year for the tournament, and strong consideration will be given for other improvement areas, including opening-round games taking place at a predetermined site, in order to improve the championship experience.”

Other recommendations include exploring a joint Final Four with the semifinals and title games held in the same city on the same weekend, though that would not happen until at least 2027 with sites already locked in until that point.

The NCAA already had approved the women’s tournament using the phrase March Madness in its branding.

“This action corrects an inequity that has existed between the men’s and women’s championships for a decade," Danielle Donehew, executive director of the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association, said about tournament expansion, “and provides equitable postseason participation opportunities for Division I men’s and women’s basketball student-athletes.”

