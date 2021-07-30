NCAA sets table for dramatic overhaul of how it operates

Two weeks ago, Emmert made headlines when he said it was time to consider a decentralized and deregulated version of college sports that shifted power to conferences and campuses and away from the NCAA. The idea is a sea change for an organization formed 115 years ago that is part of the bedrock of collegiate atletics.

Some conference commissioners, most notably Greg Sankey of the Southeastern Conference, followed with similar statements and said they were ready to begin the process of taking on those tasks.

The willingness to discuss an overhaul of the NCAA comes about a month after the Supreme Court ruled against the organization in what was seen as a bombshell unanimous decision, upholding a lower court ruling in an antitrust case related to caps on education-related compensation.

The Supreme Court also threw open the door for more legal challenges to the NCAA's rules. Legal experts and college sports observers immediately wondered if the NCAA would look at other approaches to governing college sports.

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of DeGioia.