NCAA penalizes UMass for violations in basketball, tennis

The NCAA determined UMass officials and coaches were unaware of the overpayments at the time, but they still caused the athletes to compete while ineligible.

The committee said a former associate athletics director’s misunderstanding of financial aid rules and administrative error resulted in the violations. The committee did not find a failure to monitor infraction because 98% of the time during the period where the overpayments occurred, UMass appropriately doled out financial aid.

Dave Roberts, COI chief hearings officer and special assistant to the athletic director at Southern California, said previous case precedent based on ineligible competition by athletes led to the penalty of vacating results.

“We look at a multitude of factors, not just the dollar amount involved,” Roberts said. “The number of students involved. The number of competitions involved. The duration of detection. Many, many factors.”

UMass said the NCAA's investigation was initiated by the school, which was self-investigating possible low-level violations in basketball that occurred under former basketball coach Derek Kellogg.

According to the NCAA's report, UMass and NCAA enforcement had agreed to a negotiated resolution of the case. Because it did not include a penalty of vacated results, a COI panel rejected the agreement, sent the case back to enforcement and held a hearing to resolve the case and hand down penalties.

