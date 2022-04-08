NCAA Frozen Four: Denver beats Michigan 3-2 in overtime

Erik Portillo stopped 30 shots for the Wolverines in the matchup of college hockey's two most decorated programs.

Denver scored first when Stapley picked up a rebound, slid it over to his backhand and easily beat Portillo with eight minutes gone in the first period. Michigan tied it four minutes into the second, when Nolan Moyle dug the puck out from behind the net and sent it in front to Lambert coming across the middle.

Denver took a 2-1 lead when Mike Benning flipped it in from the blue line and Wright it off the post and in.

Michigan tied it with 11 minutes to play in regulation after Mark Estapa threw himself to the ice to block a shot. The puck bounced off him and into the neutral zone, where Michael Pastujov grabbed it and took off.

As he approached the net, he tried to shoot or pass but the puck deflected off a defender and right to Bordeleau, who was trailing the play. His goal made it 2-2, and that’s the way it stayed when Michigan killed off two more penalties -- three in all, to none for Denver.

