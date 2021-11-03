NCAA denies Oklahoma St appeal, Cowboys get postseason ban

The NCAA said Wednesday it had “confirmed the level of the violation that occurred.” Oklahoma State also will have scholarship reductions and recruiting restrictions.

Things appear to be on the upswing at Oklahoma State.

After last season, coach Mike Boynton received a seven-year contract extension that increased his compensation to $3 million annually. He has a 72-58 record in four years at Oklahoma State, and the program has steadily improved on his watch. Last season, the Cowboys won their first NCAA Tournament game since 2009 and ended the regular season with a final Associated Press ranking of No. 11 — the program’s best finish since 2005.

Oklahoma State had the potential to go far this season. Much of the talent that was around Cunningham is back, and the Cowboys were 31st in votes in The Associated Press preseason Top 25.

