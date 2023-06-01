NCAA champ Rose Zhang makes impressive LPGA debut in Mizuho Americas Open

There were also some shots that were great. On the par-5, No. 13, she chipped in from 29-yards, coming from below the hole and having the ball cross the length of the green before falling in the hole.

The people following her group loved it. It was what they expected from the Arcadia, California, resident who has won back-to-back ANNIKA Awards (2022, 2023) and the 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur. Her eight wins this season tied Tiger Woods for the most by a Stanford player in school history, and her 12 wins in 20 college starts are a school record.

It's why people put her in a category with Woods.

"I don’t really have to think about other people’s expectations," Zhang said. “Like I said before, I think of it as a compliment that they think I’m capable of more. But on the overall level, I think I have people that just want me to do the best I can and they push me to be better.”

Zhang will need to be better if Hartlage continues playing as well as she did on Thursday.

Starting on par-5, No. 10, Hartlage ignited her career-best round by hitting her second shot to within a foot and making eagle. She added five more birdies over the final 17 holes, adding it was nice to play well after struggling in her last four events.

“I feel like no one really expects me to be at the top, and it’s kind of fun just being able to just play with some of the best in the world and see how I rank,” said the 25-year-old who has two top 10 finishes since joining the tour last year.

Ashok, who has two top five finishes in her last three events, is two shots behind Hartlage after a bogey-free round.

“I just know that if I play good four days, then I’ll have a pretty good chance,” Ashok said.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP