NC judge suspends sheriff taped disparaging Black employees

In the call, Greene, who is white, said he believed someone in the sheriff’s office was leaking information to Hatcher, the station reported.

“I’m sick of it. I’m sick of these Black (expletives),” Greene is recorded saying. “I’m going to clean house and be done with it. And we’ll start from there.”

Greene was also recorded as saying: “Every Black that I know, you need to fire him to start with, he’s a snake.”

Several Black officers in leadership positions were later demoted or fired. WECT-TV reported that two Black officers were on the previous sheriff’s group of high-ranking officers known as command staff, but that a captain was fired and a lieutenant was demoted after Greene was sworn in. Another Black sergeant said he was fired shortly after Greene was elected. The station reported that several Black deputies appear to remain in the sheriff’s office in positions below the level of command staff.

Greene issued a statement last week arguing that the recording of a 2019 phone call obtained by the television station had been edited or altered. But he didn’t deny in the statement that he was on the call or that he made the statements.

The recording was given to the station by a former sheriff’s captain who’s now running against Greene to be sheriff. Located about 120 miles (193 km) southeast of Raleigh, Columbus County has about 50,000 people and is approximately 63% white and 30% Black.

The hearing on the petition for removal is scheduled for Oct. 24.