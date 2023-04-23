NBCUniversal CEO Shell departs over ‘inappropriate conduct’

Former CBS Chief Les Moonves resigned in September 2018, just hours after reports of multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

As CEO of NBCUniversal, Shell oversaw the company’s portfolio of news and entertainment television networks, a premiere motion picture company, significant television and sports production operations and a leading television stations group, according to the company website. He also oversaw the company’s theme parks and a premium ad-supported streaming service.

Previously, Shell was chairman of NBCUniversal Film and Entertainment. In that role, he oversaw the content creation, as well as the programming and distribution engines behind NBCUniversal’s film and network television businesses, including NBC Entertainment, Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG), Telemundo and NBCUniversal International.

Comcast did not say who will succeed Shell.

The company is slated to report its first-quarter earnings results on Thursday.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Shell was not ousted from NBCUniversal, but is leaving as part of a mutual agreement with the company.