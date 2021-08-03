NBC wonders: where are the Olympic viewers this year?

The marked change in how people experience television in the past five years plays a part in the ratings decline. NBC's prime time had, on average, 35% less viewers this season than it had in 2015-16, Nielsen said.

One saving grace is NBC's dominance against its rivals. In fact, Fox last week averaged below 1 million viewers in prime time, believed to be the first time that's ever happened for one of the top four broadcast networks.

NBC averaged 13.4 million viewers in prime time last week. CBS had 2.22 million, ABC had 2.17 million, Univision had 1.9 million, Ion Television had 1.1 million, and Fox and Telemundo tied with 980,000.

Fox News Channel led the cable networks with an average of 1.95 million viewers in prime time. USA had 1.68 million, MSNBC had 1.1 million, HGTV had 979,000 and TLC had 882,000.

ABC's “World News Tonight” led the evening news ratings race with an average of 7.5 million viewers. NBC's “Nightly News” had 7.2 million and the “CBS Evening News” had 4.8 million.

For the week of July 26 to Aug. 1, the top 20 shows in prime time, their networks and viewerships:

1. “Summer Olympics” (Thursday), NBC, 16.19 million.

2. “Summer Olympics” (Monday), NBC, 14.76 million.

3. “Summer Olympics” (Tuesday), NBC, 14.01 million.

4. “Summer Olympics” (Sunday), NBC, 13.02 million.

5. “Summer Olympics" (Wednesday), NBC, 12.29 million.

6. “Summer Olympics” (Friday), NBC, 11.73 million.

7. “Summer Olympics” (Saturday), NBC, 10.91 million.

8. Soccer: Copa Oro 2021: EEUU vs. Mexico, Univision, 5.17 million.

9. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 4.9 million.

10. “Big Brother” (Thursday), CBS, 3.86 million.

11. “Big Brother” (Wednesday), CBS, 3.79 million.

12. “Big Brother” (Sunday), CBS, 3.4 million.

13. “The Bachelorette,” ABC, 3.36 million.

14. “Celebrity Family Feud,” ABC, 3.33 million.

15. “NCIS,” CBS, 3.31 million.

16. Soccer: Copa Oro 2021: Mexico vs. Canada, 3.26 million.

17. “America's Funniest Home Videos,” ABC, 3.25 million.

18. “The $100,000 Pyramid,” ABC, 3.19 million.

19. “Press Your Luck,” ABC, 3.05 million.

20. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Tuesday), Fox News, 3.01 million.