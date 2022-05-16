NBC, Fox offer fall television plans, to a point amid change

Holding back gives Fox the flexibility to adjust its schedule depending on what competitors do. It may also have reflected Fox's unresolved talks with producers of “911” and “The Resident,” but the network announced later on Monday that the dramas have been renewed for the upcoming season.

NBC executives drove home the point that advertisers could work with the broadcast network, the Peacock streaming service and cable outlets like Bravo, USA, CNBC and NBC. NBC announced that all its shows will be available on Peacock the day after they air, and that many Universal movies will quickly be available to stream, too.

“This is not an extension of our core business or a pivot,” said Jeff Shell, chief executive officer of NBCUniversal. “It is our core business.”

In another illustration of changing times, Bravo used its time at Monday’s presentation to celebrate the upcoming BravoCon fanfest, as opposed to individual programs.

The core of NBC’s programming comes courtesy of veteran producer Dick Wolf. His shows “Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago P.D.” occupy the network’s Wednesday night schedule, while “Law & Order,” “Law & Order: SVU” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime” fill Thursday’s prime time.

NBC is opening the door to more diversity with a new offering, “Lopez vs. Lopez,” a sitcom about a working-class family starring Lopez and his real-life daughter, Mayan Lopez.

Lee stars in “Quantum Leap,” which NBC described as a “reimagining” of the network’s 1989 to 1993 sci-fi drama with Scott Bakula. Lee, whose credits include Fox’s “Prodigal Son” and Tom Cruise’s upcoming film sequel “Top Gun: Maverick,” joins the small number of Asian Americans cast as series leads.

It’s not the only offering that will feel familiar. The network is also bringing back John Larroquette to star in a sequel to “Night Court,” Wolf has revived the original “Law & Order” and Peacock is airing a remake of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

“I’m pretty confident I’m going to be up here in two years announcing the ‘This is Us’ reboot,” comic Seth Meyers quipped of NBC’s drama, which has its series finale next week.

The pandemic was still top of mind. Meyers said to the audience watching at Radio City Music Hall: “What an historic room to tell people you caught COVID in.”

Pop star Cabello will join “The Voice” singing contest next season. Meanwhile, Blake Shelton, a fellow star on “The Voice,” joined Carson Daly and professional wrestler Nikki Bella to introduce a new USA series, “Barmageddon,” in which contestants will play bar games. There was a distinct lack of audience enthusiasm.

“We have no idea when it will air on USA,” Bella said.

“Or if,” Daly quietly added.

Among the plans Fox did announce Monday, is expanding the empire of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay. His “MasterChef” keeps rolling along, and Fox announced that Ramsey’s series “Next Level Chef” will get the coveted time slot after the Super Bowl next February, which exposes a program to millions of new viewers. Fox will also debut the competition show “Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars” next season.

Fox will also go country with “Monarch,” described as a “Texas-sized, multi-generational musical drama about America’s first family of country music.” Sarandon and musician Adkins are headliners.

Actor Jamie Foxx will be behind the camera for the missing persons drama “Alert.” The network will also debut a crime anthology series “Accused” that begins with someone on trial and the audience learns through flashbacks what they’ve been accused of.

When will the new shows air? Stay tuned.

___

Media Writer David Bauder reported from New York, and Television Writer Lynn Elber from Los Angeles.

Caption FILE - Camila Cabello appears at the L'Oreal Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented in Paris, on Oct. 3, 2021. Cabello will join “The Voice” singing contest as a coach. The pop star's hit singles include “Havana,” and she starred in the 2021 film musical “Cinderella.” She'll join returning coaches John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Vianney Le Caer Credit: Vianney Le Caer Caption FILE - Camila Cabello appears at the L'Oreal Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented in Paris, on Oct. 3, 2021. Cabello will join “The Voice” singing contest as a coach. The pop star's hit singles include “Havana,” and she starred in the 2021 film musical “Cinderella.” She'll join returning coaches John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Vianney Le Caer Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Caption This image released by NBC shows Mayan Lopez, left, and George Lopez in a scene from "Lopez vs Lopez," a new comedy series debuting this fall. (Casey Durkin/NBC via AP) Credit: Casey Durkin Credit: Casey Durkin Caption This image released by NBC shows Mayan Lopez, left, and George Lopez in a scene from "Lopez vs Lopez," a new comedy series debuting this fall. (Casey Durkin/NBC via AP) Credit: Casey Durkin Credit: Casey Durkin

Caption This image released by NBC shows Melissa Rauch as Abby Stone, left, and John Larroquette as Dan Fielding, in a scene from "Night Court," a comedy series debuting this fall. (Jordin Althaus/NBC via AP) Credit: Jordin Althaus Credit: Jordin Althaus Caption This image released by NBC shows Melissa Rauch as Abby Stone, left, and John Larroquette as Dan Fielding, in a scene from "Night Court," a comedy series debuting this fall. (Jordin Althaus/NBC via AP) Credit: Jordin Althaus Credit: Jordin Althaus

Caption This image released by NBC shows Raymond Lee as Dr. Ben Seong in a scene from the pilot episode of "Quantum Leap," a series debuting this fall. (Serguei Bachlakov/NBC via AP) Credit: Serguei Bachlakov Credit: Serguei Bachlakov Caption This image released by NBC shows Raymond Lee as Dr. Ben Seong in a scene from the pilot episode of "Quantum Leap," a series debuting this fall. (Serguei Bachlakov/NBC via AP) Credit: Serguei Bachlakov Credit: Serguei Bachlakov

Caption This image released by FOX shows Michael Chiklis as Dr. Scott Corbett in a scene from the new crime anthology series "Accused." (Steve Wilkie/FOX via AP) Credit: Steve Wilkie Credit: Steve Wilkie Caption This image released by FOX shows Michael Chiklis as Dr. Scott Corbett in a scene from the new crime anthology series "Accused." (Steve Wilkie/FOX via AP) Credit: Steve Wilkie Credit: Steve Wilkie

Caption This image released by FOX shows Anna Friel, left, and Susan Sarandon in the series premiere of "Monarch," debuting this fall. (FOX via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption This image released by FOX shows Anna Friel, left, and Susan Sarandon in the series premiere of "Monarch," debuting this fall. (FOX via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption FILE - Chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay posing for a portrait in Beverly Hills, Calif., on This July 24, 2019. Ramsay's new competition series "Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars" will debut this fall. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello Caption FILE - Chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay posing for a portrait in Beverly Hills, Calif., on This July 24, 2019. Ramsay's new competition series "Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars" will debut this fall. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption This image released by FOX shows promotional art for the new animated series "Krapopolis," debuting this fall. (FOX via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption This image released by FOX shows promotional art for the new animated series "Krapopolis," debuting this fall. (FOX via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption This image released by FOX shows Michael Chiklis as Dr. Scott Corbett in a scene from the new crime anthology series "Accused." (Steve Wilkie/FOX via AP) Credit: Steve Wilkie Credit: Steve Wilkie Caption This image released by FOX shows Michael Chiklis as Dr. Scott Corbett in a scene from the new crime anthology series "Accused." (Steve Wilkie/FOX via AP) Credit: Steve Wilkie Credit: Steve Wilkie

Caption This image released by FOX shows Susan Sarandon, left, and and Trace Adkins in the series premiere of "Monarch," debuting this fall. (FOX via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption This image released by FOX shows Susan Sarandon, left, and and Trace Adkins in the series premiere of "Monarch," debuting this fall. (FOX via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited