journal-news logo
X

NBA's Biyombo brings Congo to the pope after trip canceled

Pope Francis poses with Congolese-born NBA player with the Phoenix Suns Bismack Biyombo as they meet at The Vatican Tuesday, June 21, 2022, to talk about Biyombo's foundation benefiting children in Congo. (Hernan Reyes Alcade via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Pope Francis poses with Congolese-born NBA player with the Phoenix Suns Bismack Biyombo as they meet at The Vatican Tuesday, June 21, 2022, to talk about Biyombo's foundation benefiting children in Congo. (Hernan Reyes Alcade via AP)

Nation & World
31 minutes ago
Pope Francis may have canceled his planned trip to Congo because of his bad knee, but he's had a visit from one of Congo’s brightest basketball stars who briefed him on his humanitarian efforts back home

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis may have canceled his planned trip to Congo because of his bad knee, but he had a visit Tuesday from one of Congo’s brightest basketball stars who briefed him on his humanitarian efforts back home.

The Phoenix Suns’ Bismack Biyombo had a private audience with Francis at the Vatican hotel where the pontiff lives. The 6-foot-9 Biyombo towered over the Argentine pope, even as he stood for photos.

Francis, 85, has been using a wheelchair to get around after straining ligaments in his right knee. He had to postpone a planned July 2-7 visit to Congo and South Sudan because doctors said the trip would jeopardize his therapy.

Biyombo said the Congolese people were patient and knew he would eventually come.

“If he is not feeling good he can’t get on a plane,” Biyombo told The Associated Press in St. Peter’s Square after the audience. “I think if he wouldn’t go to Congo, I will bring the Congo to him,” he said, laughing.

The center, who has played 11 NBA seasons with the Suns, Charlotte Hornets, Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors, briefed Francis on his foundation, which began by teaching Congolese children basketball, then providing them scholarships, refurbishing schools and hospitals, and building a hospital in honor of his late father.

“Just being able to be in the presence of the pope I think it’s a blessing,” he said. “I wish I could have brought my mum here but she’s absolutely happy that I got to be able to do that and to get the pope’s blessing.”

Combined ShapeCaption
Congolese-born NBA player with the Phoenix Suns Bismack Biyombo talks during an interview with the Associated Press in front of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Biyombo earlier met with Pope Francis to talk about his foundation benefiting children in Congo. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Credit: Andrew Medichini

Congolese-born NBA player with the Phoenix Suns Bismack Biyombo talks during an interview with the Associated Press in front of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Biyombo earlier met with Pope Francis to talk about his foundation benefiting children in Congo. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Credit: Andrew Medichini

Combined ShapeCaption
Congolese-born NBA player with the Phoenix Suns Bismack Biyombo talks during an interview with the Associated Press in front of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Biyombo earlier met with Pope Francis to talk about his foundation benefiting children in Congo. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Credit: Andrew Medichini

Credit: Andrew Medichini

Combined ShapeCaption
Pope Francis greets Congolese-born NBA player with the Phoenix Suns Bismack Biyombo as they meet at The Vatican Tuesday, June 21, 2022, to talk about Biyombo's foundation benefiting children in Congo. (Hernan Reyes Alcade via AP)

Credit: Hernan Reyes Alcade

Pope Francis greets Congolese-born NBA player with the Phoenix Suns Bismack Biyombo as they meet at The Vatican Tuesday, June 21, 2022, to talk about Biyombo's foundation benefiting children in Congo. (Hernan Reyes Alcade via AP)

Credit: Hernan Reyes Alcade

Combined ShapeCaption
Pope Francis greets Congolese-born NBA player with the Phoenix Suns Bismack Biyombo as they meet at The Vatican Tuesday, June 21, 2022, to talk about Biyombo's foundation benefiting children in Congo. (Hernan Reyes Alcade via AP)

Credit: Hernan Reyes Alcade

Credit: Hernan Reyes Alcade

Combined ShapeCaption
Pope Francis poses with Congolese-born NBA player with the Phoenix Suns Bismack Biyombo as they meet at The Vatican Tuesday, June 21, 2022, to talk about Biyombo's foundation benefiting children in Congo. (Hernan Reyes Alcade via AP)

Credit: Hernan Reyes Alcade

Pope Francis poses with Congolese-born NBA player with the Phoenix Suns Bismack Biyombo as they meet at The Vatican Tuesday, June 21, 2022, to talk about Biyombo's foundation benefiting children in Congo. (Hernan Reyes Alcade via AP)

Credit: Hernan Reyes Alcade

Combined ShapeCaption
Pope Francis poses with Congolese-born NBA player with the Phoenix Suns Bismack Biyombo as they meet at The Vatican Tuesday, June 21, 2022, to talk about Biyombo's foundation benefiting children in Congo. (Hernan Reyes Alcade via AP)

Credit: Hernan Reyes Alcade

Credit: Hernan Reyes Alcade

In Other News
1
Stocks gain ground, clawing back a piece of last week's drop
2
Phone call between WNBA's Griner and wife being rescheduled
3
Texas top cop: Uvalde police response an 'abject failure'
4
US pools close, go without lifeguards amid labor shortage
5
Google exec to UN: Ukraine 'a crystal ball' for info warfare
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top