NBA says it has entered deal with Amazon, not accepting Warner Bros. Discovery's offer

The NBA said Wednesday that it is not accepting Warner Bros. Discovery's $1.8 billion per year offer to continue its longtime relationship with the league and therefore has entered into a deal with Amazon Prime Video, a move that would mean this coming season would end a nearly four-decade run of games being on TNT.

That would also suggest the series of media rights deals approved by the league's Board of Governors last week with Disney, NBC and Amazon Prime Video — 11-year agreements that will be worth about $76 billion — are on the cusp of being finalized, at least from the NBA's perspective.