NBA says 1 player has tested positive for virus in past week

The total for the season in the NBA is up to 92, but of those, 48 — or 52% — tested positive in November, before training camps officially opened. The NBA reported one positive test for the weekly period ending Jan. 26, and no positive tests for the period ending Feb. 3.

Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns — who has missed 13 games — tested positive last month and his recovery is nearly complete. Towns was a game-time decision to play Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers, saying he wanted to go through a pregame workout and determine his condition before choosing whether to play.