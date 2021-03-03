NBA reveals All-Star skills, 3-point, dunk participants

The only event that won’t include any All-Stars is the dunk contest, which will feature first-time participants Anfernee Simons of Portland, Cassius Stanley of Indiana and Obi Toppin of New York.

The dunk contest will be two rounds and judged by five former champions: Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins, Dee Brown, Jason Richardson, Josh Smith and Spud Webb. It will be held at halftime of the All-Star Game, while the skills competition and 3-point contest will occur pregame.

Only 18 teams will have on-court representation at All-Star night, the number much lower than usual because of reasons such as the pandemic, the one-night nature of this event and the elimination of the Rising Stars game this season.

None of last season's individual event winners — dunk champion Derrick Jones Jr., who was with Miami then and with Portland now, skills champion Bam Adebayo of Miami and 3-point champion Buddy Hield of Sacramento — are returning to defend titles this season.

Atlanta, Charlotte, Cleveland, Detroit, Houston, Memphis, Miami, Minnesota, Oklahoma City, Sacramento, San Antonio and Toronto have no one participating in All-Star night events.