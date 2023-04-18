NBA Playoffs: Nuggets will keep waiting, after Boston forces a Game 5 in the East

Boston will play host to Game 5 of the East finals on Thursday. If Game 6 is necessary, it would be Saturday in Miami, and a Game 7 — again, if necessary — would be Monday in Boston.

HOW TO WATCH

— The Eastern Conference finals are on TNT.

— All games are scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. Eastern.

— Team broadcasters will no longer air games. Everything after the first round is exclusive to national windows and not available for local telecasts.

— The NBA Finals will be aired on ABC.

WEMBY WATCH

Victor Wembanyama is already facing a win-or-go-home game in the French playoffs.

He had 23 points and 14 rebounds Tuesday, but it wasn't enough and Cholet stunned Boulogne-Levallois 83-80 in Game 2 of their best-of-three quarterfinal series. Dominic Artis — who played in college at Oregon and UTEP — made a stepback 3-pointer at the buzzer for Cholet.

Game 3 is Thursday.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

— The Heat were trying for a season-high fifth consecutive win on Tuesday night. The Celtics avoided what would have been their first four-game losing streak since late in the 2020-21 regular season.

— Boston had a 27-14 edge in points off turnovers in Game 4, and a 54-24 edge in points off 3-pointers.

— Boston coach Joe Mazzulla got his 66th win of the season (obviously including playoffs) on Tuesday night. That ties Bill Fitch (1979-80) for the second-most by a coach in his first season with the Celtics. K.C. Jones won 77 games in 1983-84, with Boston winning the NBA title in his first season.

— This is only the fourth time Miami has been extended to a Game 5 in a series after taking a 3-0 lead in the matchup. The Heat have never been pushed to a Game 6 in that situation.

QUOTABLE

“We’ve got to play like our backs are against the wall. But I think all year long, we’ve been better when we’ve had to do things the hard way.” — Miami's Jimmy Butler, after the Heat lost Game 4 of the East finals.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP Credit: AP