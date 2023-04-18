NBA Playoffs: Surprise, it's Lakers and Heat with 3-1 leads

WHAT'S NEXT?

There are two Game 5s on Tuesday: Phoenix at Denver and Philadelphia at Boston. Those series both tied at 2-2.

The schedules keep alternating over the next few days: Wednesday has Game 5s of New York-Miami and Lakers-Golden State, with the Knicks and Warriors needing a win at home to extend their seasons. On Thursday, it's Game 6s for Suns-Nuggets and 76ers-Celtics.

If the Knicks-Heat and Lakers-Warriors series need a Game 6, it'll be on Friday.

HOW TO WATCH

— The Tuesday and Wednesday doubleheaders are on TNT.

— Thursday's doubleheader is on ESPN.

— Team broadcasters will no longer air games. Everything after the first round is exclusive to national windows and not available for local telecasts.

— The NBA Finals on ABC begin June 1.

3-1 LEADS

Since the NBA went to this playoff format in 1984, there have now been — with the Heat and Lakers included — 203 teams have taken 3-1 leads in a best-of-seven series.

The first 201 went 192-9 in those matchups.

LeBron James’ teams are 17-0 in this situation, never even needing a Game 7 to win the series. And the Heat are 14-0 all-time when holding a 3-1 lead in a best-of-seven.

Nobody has erased a 3-1 lead since 2020 when Denver did it twice in the bubble. Nobody has done it in a non-bubble world since James and Cleveland did it against Golden State in the 2016 NBA Finals; the Warriors did it earlier that season as well, rallying from 3-1 down to Oklahoma City in the West finals.

The Lakers blew a 3-1 lead against Phoenix in Round 1 of the 2006 playoffs. There’s even been a 3-1 comeback in Heat-Knicks history, with Miami pulling off a rally in the 1997 East semifinals.

AWARD WINNERS

The All-Rookie Team — led by unanimous pick Paolo Banchero — was announced Monday afternoon and the All-Defensive Team gets announced Tuesday afternoon.

TNT will unveil the All-NBA Team on Wednesday night, and on Thursday at noon, the Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year will be revealed.

Philadelphia's Joel Embiid was announced as this season's MVP, and here's a list of the other major award-winners this season:

— Memphis' Jaren Jackson Jr. won Defensive Player of the Year.

— De'Aaron Fox of Sacramento won the inaugural Clutch Player award.

— Sacramento's Mike Brown became the first unanimous Coach of the Year.

— Boston's Malcolm Brogdon won Sixth Man of the Year.

— Utah's Lauri Markkanen was the easy winner of Most Improved Player.

— Orlando's Paolo Banchero was a near-unanimous Rookie of the Year.

QUOTABLE

“Maybe they want it more. I don't know." — Knicks forward Julius Randle, after his team lost Game 4 to Miami to fall into a 3-1 hole in that East series.

