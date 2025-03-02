NBA fines Edwards $35K for lingering after ejection, tossing ball into stands; season total at $320K

Crew chief James Williams told a pool reporter on Thursday that Edwards received his second technical for directing profanity toward an official. Edwards was upset after he felt Lakers guard Gabe Vincent should have been called for a blocking foul as Edwards tried to drive. Edwards got his first technical foul of that game after he and Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt shoved each other.

The 23-year-old Edwards vowed last month that he wouldn’t get any more technical fouls. For every two additional technical fouls, his suspension will increase by one game.

“He knows he needs to get better,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said on Thursday. “Hopefully, it’s gotten to a point where it has boiled over and he learns his lesson going forward.”

