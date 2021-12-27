NBA changes COVID protocols, shortens path to return to play

The individuals spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because neither team nor coach had addressed the matter publicly. Both situations were first reported by ESPN.

Phoenix plays host to Memphis on Monday, while Portland — with seven players in the protocols as well — plays host to Dallas. It will be the Trail Blazers’ first game since Dec. 21; their game that had been scheduled for Dec. 23 against Brooklyn was postponed because of virus issues decimating the Nets’ roster. That was one of nine games postponed by the NBA so far this season.

Williams and Billups being off the sideline raises the total of head coaches in the NBA currently sidelined by virus issues to four, including the Los Angeles Lakers’ Frank Vogel and Chicago’s Billy Donovan. Vogel has missed the Lakers’ last four games, and Donovan is missing his second consecutive game when the Bulls visit Atlanta on Monday.

“With Frank right now, it’s a matter of testing and getting those negative tests in,” said Lakers assistant coach David Fizdale, who is running the team in Vogel’s absence. “But he’s doing well health-wise. His spirit’s right. Obviously, he’s chomping at the bit to get back and start competing.”

The count of players in the NBA’s protocols remained around 120 on Monday afternoon, with no fewer than 63 players ruled out from among the seven games on the day’s schedule because of virus-related issues. Among the new notable additions to the list: Olympic gold medalist Jayson Tatum, placed into protocols by the Boston Celtics.

Atlanta listed 13 players as out — 11 for virus reasons, two for injuries — for its game against Chicago. Tatum was one of 15 players — eight Celtics, seven Timberwolves — ruled out of the Boston-Minnesota game for virus-related reasons alone.

