NBA All-Star Game: All you need to know about Sunday's event

And most of the best are indeed in Salt Lake City.

There's James, who just passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's leading scorer. There’s Dallas’ Luka Doncic and Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, currently No. 1 and No. 2 in the NBA scoring race, both of them just over 33 points per game. Antetokounmpo and James also are averaging at least 30 points, as are Portland’s Damian Lillard, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Boston’s Jayson Tatum.

“It’s always great just being out here with these guys, honestly," DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls said. “I look forward to just being able to compete. You know, we go against all these guys all season, so just to kind of detach and play with these guys is definitely an honor."

There's never any real defense in these games until the fourth quarter, when players get serious, and there inevitably will be a bunch of them scoring a bunch of points. After all, that's been a trend this season: 20 times a player has scored 50 points in a game, a list topped by Mitchell scoring 71 for the Cavaliers against Chicago on Jan. 2.

He isn't flat-out going for the MVP, but acknowledged that he's thought about it.

“That would be nice," Mitchell said. “I’m not going to try and shoot every shot, but close to every shot. Just have fun. That’s the biggest thing is kind of going into these spaces and really appreciating the moment. It’d be great to win MVP. I’ve had a lot of full-circle moments this year. That would be another one.”

THE FORMAT

The first three quarters can be considered mini-games, with the score starting at zero — but with the total score is still tracked because it comes into play later. The winning team in each quarter gets $100,000 for their charity; if the quarter is a tie, that money gets split.

In the fourth quarter, the total score from the first three quarters becomes the score again. The final target score will be the leading team’s score to that point plus 24 points. There’s no game clock, but there is a shot clock.

The winning team reaches the target score first. If the score is Team LeBron 100, Team Giannis 99 entering the fourth, the winning score would be 124. The winning team also picks up another $150,000 for its charity.

MVP AWARD

The MVP award is named for Kobe Bryant, and there will be a new winner this year. Last year’s MVP, Golden State guard Stephen Curry, was voted into the game as a starter but is out with an injury.

Antetokounmpo was MVP in 2021 and James has been All-Star MVP three times, most recently in 2018. The only other past MVP in this year’s game is Kyrie Irving, the 2014 winner.

WELCOME TO THE SHOW

There are six players in the All-Star Game who’ll be making their debut: Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards, Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox, Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton, Memphis’ Jaren Jackson Jr., and — last but certainly not least to Jazz fans — Utah’s Lauri Markkanen.

With those six names, there are now been 450 All-Stars in NBA history.

MOVING UP

If Antetokounmpo scores 26 points Sunday, that would put him at 200 for his career in All-Star Games.

Only 10 other players have scored that many in their combined All-Star appearances: James, Bryant, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kevin Durant, Oscar Robertson, Bob Pettit, Julius Erving, Elgin Baylor and Shaquille O’Neal.

Antetokounmpo has averaged 29 points in his six previous All-Star Games — the most in NBA history for those who have appeared in at least three games.

BACK IN UTAH

Salt Lake City becomes the 19th city (or region) to play host to multiple All-Star Games. The Jazz also had the NBA’s midseason showcase in 1993.

Indianapolis joins that list next year when it plays host to the weekend’s events. It’ll be the first time that the Pacers’ home city has been the All-Star site since 1985.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports