NBA adjusts schedules for virus-affected teams, like Wizards

Without the schedule changes by the NBA, the Wizards and Grizzlies may have been looking at playing 41 times in 67 days during the second half of the season — which will stretch from March 11 through May 16.

Boston and Phoenix have had three games postponed apiece so far, and it’s not yet known if their first-half schedules will be adjusted.

Teams also began arriving Wednesday at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, to begin quarantine and prepping for the G League season, which — like the NBA did last season — will utilize a bubble.

The G League released its 135-game schedule for the 18 teams that will be taking part. All teams will play 15 games from Feb. 10 through March 6. The top eight will go to a single-elimination playoff, and the G League championship game is set for March 11 — the same day the NBA’s second half is set to open and the one-year anniversary of the day the league suspended play last season because of the pandemic.

