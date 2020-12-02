NBA: 48 players positive for coronavirus as testing resumes

Anyone with a confirmed positive test will also need to successfully complete a cardiac exam before being able to return to play. It’s a possibility that some of the 48 positive players would not be cleared before the NBA’s preseason schedule starts Dec. 11. The regular season begins on Dec. 22.

“I’m confident that the league is going to do everything in their power to do things the right way and to protect us, protect the players and the staffs. Then, who the hell knows?" Golden State coach Steve Kerr said Tuesday, prior to the Warriors revealing that two players had positive tests. “I mean, it’s 2020. I think we just have to go into it with an open mind and do our best and see what happens."

The NBA had no players test positive once they entered the bubble at Walt Disney World for the season restart near Orlando, Florida last July. A very small number of individuals tested positive after arriving at Disney but before they were released from quarantine and into the bubble, a sign that the NBA pointed to as proof that its system worked.

