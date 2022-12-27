Navy to name ship after Marine battles in Fallujah, Iraq

In response, Marines battled for days to get control of the city, and in a turning point, a Marine vehicle was hit by a rocket-propelled grenade fired from a mosque, wounding five Marines. U.S. forces converged on the mosque and eventually fired a Hellfire missile at the base of its minaret, and an F-16 fighter jet dropped a 500-pound bomb, killing dozens and fueling anti-American sentiment. Within a month, however, U.S. forces withdrew from Fallujah and turned control over to local Iraqi security forces.

The second battle came in November 2004, and was a massive air and ground offensive by U.S. forces, along with British and Iraqi troops, to take control of the city. Dozens of Americans and hundreds of militants were killed and large sections of the city were damaged and destroyed.

An Iraqi journalist in the city at the time told The Associated Press, ``People are afraid of even looking out the window because of snipers. ... The Americans are shooting anything that moves.″

Gen. Richard Myers, who is now retired but was chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff during that time, said that “hundreds and hundreds of insurgents” had been killed and captured. He said the Fallujah offensive was “very, very successful” but wouldn't finish the insurgency.

"If anybody thinks that Fallujah is going to be the end of the insurgency in Iraq, that was never the objective, never our intention, and even never our hope,″ he said.

A decade later, the city once again became a deadly hotbed of insurgency as the Islamic State group swept control, starting its dramatic blitz across Iraq. It took nearly two years, and the entry of U.S. forces back into the country to rebuild the Iraqi military, to retake the city in a crucial step toward ousting Islamic State militants from major Iraq cities.

In addition to announcing the ship's name, Del Toro said the sponsor for the future USS Fallujah will be Donna Berger, who is the wife of Marine Commandant Gen. David Berger.