Navy sailor disciplined for trying to access Biden's health records early this year

The Defense Department says a Navy sailor tried to access President Joe Biden’s medical records early this year, but no personal information was compromised
Nation & World
By LOLITA C. BALDOR – Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Navy sailor tried to access President Joe Biden's medical records early this year, but the Pentagon said no information was compromised.

According to the Navy, a sailor assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command searched for the name “Joseph Biden” in the military's health care system, called Genesis. The Navy said the sailor searched “out of curiosity.”

A co-worker reported the breach of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA. The Naval Criminal Investigative Service investigated and concluded that the record the sailor accessed was “not the electronic record of the President of the United States."

Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, Pentagon press secretary, said that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was informed in February of the incident and so was the White House.

According to a defense official, the sailor, who has not been identified, received administrative discipline and remains in the Navy.

The attempted breach was first reported by CBS.

In Other News
1
A gunman killed at a Yellowstone dining facility earlier told a woman...
2
Spain beats France 2-1 to reach Euro 2024 final. Yamal sets the mark as...
3
Trump returns to campaigning as deadline to name running mate nears...
4
Jury is seated in Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter trial in New...
5
Spain's 16-year-old Lamine Yamal becomes youngest-ever scorer at...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top