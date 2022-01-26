Navy discharges 1st active duty sailors for vaccine refusal

The Air Force and Navy have also discharged entry level service members going through their boot camps, who hadn't yet reported to their service jobs. There have been 22 Navy and 37 Air Force recruits who have been sent home.

All of the sailors received honorable discharges, the Navy said.

According to the Navy, a bit more than 5,000 sailors remain unvaccinated — or a little over 1% of the active duty force. About 6% of the Navy reserve sailors are not yet vaccinated. No reserve members have been discharged for vaccine refusal.

The Pentagon has ordered all service members — active duty, National Guard and Reserves — to get the vaccine, saying it is critical to maintaining the health and readiness of the force.

The latest discharges come as COVID-19 cases continue to surge around the country, as a result of the omicron variant.