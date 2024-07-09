Navas and Nacho come in for Spain with task of marking France's Mbappé in Euro 2024 semifinal

Midfielder Pedri was forced off in the eighth minute against Germany with a knee injury following a hefty challenge from Toni Kroos and has been ruled out of the rest of Euro 2024. He has been replaced by Dani Olmo — who came on for the 21-year-old and went on to score the opener as well as set up Mikel Merino's winner in the last minute of extra time.

The only time De la Fuente had changed his starting lineup was when he sat key players like Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams for Spain’s final group game, a 1-0 win against Albania.

France coach Didier Deschamps has dropped the underperforming Antoine Griezmann and replaced him with Ousmane Dembélé, who came on for a a scintillating player of the match cameo against Portugal.

Adrien Rabiot returns from suspension, with Eduardo Camavinga dropping back to the bench in the only other change from the quarterfinal against Portugal, that France won on penalties after the match ended 0-0.

The winner will play England or the Netherlands in the final on Sunday in Berlin.

Teams:

Spain: Unai Simón, Nacho, Álvaro Morata, Fabián Ruiz, Dani Olmo, Aymeric Laporte, Rodri, Nico Williams, Lamine Yamal, Jesús Navas, Marc Cucurella.

France: Mike Maignan, Dayot Upamecano, Jules Koundé, Aurélien Tchouameni, Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, Randal Kolo Muani, N’Golo Kanté, Adrien Rabiot, William Saliba, Theo Hernández.

